BEIJING, April 25 China urged the United States
on Thursday, 10 days after the Boston Marathon bombings, to
condemn what Beijing has called terrorist attacks in its western
Xinjiang region instead of lecturing the country on human
rights.
Nine residents, six police and six ethnic Uighurs were
killed on Tuesday in a knife, axe and arson attack, the
deadliest violence in the region since July 2009, when
Xinjiang's capital, Urumqi, was rocked by clashes between
majority Han Chinese and minority Uighurs that killed nearly 200
people.
Chinese authorities called the violence terrorism and
Xinjiang spokeswoman Hou Hanmin was quoted on Thursday by the
popular Chinese tabloid the Global Times as comparing it to the
recent Boston Marathon bombings.
But the U.S. State Department on Wednesday merely expressed
regret at the loss of life and urged China to "provide all
Chinese citizens, including Uighurs, the due process protections
to which they're entitled".
The U.S. refusal to condemn the attack showed double
standards, considering that it had been the recent victim of a
terrorist attack, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua
Chunying told reporters.
"We simply oppose the U.S. reversing black and white,
confusing right and wrong, and continually refusing to condemn
violent terrorist incidents, and instead, making wild
accusations about Chinese policy toward ethnic minorities," she
said.
"We hope the U.S. will turn a mirror on itself and all its
own domestic problems instead of pointing fingers at other
countries."
Many Uighurs, a Turkic-speaking Muslim people native to
Xinjiang, chafe at Chinese controls on their religion, language
and culture.
China has blamed previous attacks in the energy-rich region
- strategically located on the borders of Afghanistan, Pakistan,
India and Central Asia - on Islamic separatists who want to
establish an independent East Turkestan.
Some Chinese officials also blame such attacks on Muslim
militants trained in Pakistan. But many rights groups say China
overstates the threat to justify its tight grip on the region.
Dilxat Raxit, the Sweden-based spokesman for the exiled
World Uyghur Congress, has said the violence was sparked by the
shooting and killing of a young Uighur by "Chinese armed
personnel", prompting Uighurs to retaliate.
U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke was in Xinjiang with a
delegation of American energy, rail and transportation
executives when the attacks took place.
