Colombia landslide kills at least 14, 60 injured
BOGOTA, April 1 At least 14 people have been killed and 60 injured in a landslide in Colombia's southwestern border province Pututmayo, officials said on Saturday.
BEIJING Dec 31 Chinese police said the nine people responsible for a deadly "terrorist attack" in the western region of Xinjiang were promoting religious extremism, state media reported on Tuesday.
Xinjiang is home to a Turkic-speaking, Muslim people known as Uighurs, some of whom resent what they see as oppressive treatment by the government.
The Xinjiang government said police shot dead eight people on Monday during the attack in Yarkand county close to the old Silk Road city of Kashgar in Xinjiang's south. The violence raised the death toll from clashes there to at least 35 since November.
State news agency Xinhua said late on Monday an initial probe showed the gang, led by Usman Barat and Abdugheni Abdukhadir, had gathered to watch terrorist videos and promote religious extremist ideas since August.
They had also raised funds, made and tested explosives for planned terrorist attacks, Xinhua cited Xinjiang police as saying.
Judging from their names, the suspects appear to be Uighur.
Many Uighurs chafe at restrictions on their culture, language and religion, though the government insists it grants them broad freedoms.
Rights groups and exiles say police often use often heavy-handed tactics against the Uighur community. Violence has broken out previously when groups of Uighurs protest at police stations, they say.
At least 91 people, including several police, have been killed in violence in Xinjiang since April, according to state media reports.
This month, police shot dead 14 people during a riot near Kashgar in which two policemen were also killed.
China has previously blamed some of the violence in Xinjiang on Islamist militants plotting holy war. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie)
BOGOTA, April 1 At least 14 people have been killed and 60 injured in a landslide in Colombia's southwestern border province Pututmayo, officials said on Saturday.
MANILA, April 1 The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.
SYDNEY, April 1 Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded by floodwaters on Saturday after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and killing two people.