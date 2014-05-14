(Recasts with group claiming Urumqi station bomb blast, adds
By Michael Martina and Megha Rajagopalan
BEIJING May 14 An Islamist militant group
called the Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP) claimed responsibility
for an attack at a train station in China's western city of
Urumqi in late April that killed one and injured 79 people, the
SITE Monitoring service said.
China had said the attack in its restive Xinjiang region,
home to the Muslim Uighur ethnic group, was carried out by two
religious extremists who were also killed in the blast.
Xinjiang, resource-rich and strategically located on the
borders of central Asia, has been beset by violence for years,
and a recent series of attacks, some of which Beijing has called
terrorism, have unnerved the country.
SITE, which tracks Islamist militant statements, said TIP
had released a 10-minute video in the Uighur language showing
the construction of a briefcase bomb it said was used in the
station attack.
"A fighter is shown placing the explosive material and
shrapnel of bolts inside a box, then inserting the detonation
device in a briefcase with the explosive, and leaving the
trigger exposed in an outside pocket," SITE said of the video.
It said the video had been produced by the TIP's Islam Awazi
Media Center and posted on its website on May 11.
Beijing says it faces a real threat from militant Islamists
in Xinjiang who want an independent state called East Turkestan.
Authorities say many have links with foreign groups, although
rights groups and some foreign experts say there is little
evidence to support this.
The TIP, which China equates with the East Turkestan Islamic
Movement (ETIM), keeps a low profile in Pakistan. Unlike the
Taliban, it rarely posts videos promoting its activities or
ideology. Its exact size is unknown and some experts dispute its
ability to orchestrate attacks in China, or that it exists at
all as a cohesive group.
In a rare but brief interview with Reuters in March,
Abdullah Mansour, who says he is the leader of the Turkistan
Islamic Party, said it was his holy duty to fight the Chinese.
China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she
had not seen the video, but that she believed it might further
bolster China's position on separatist groups.
"Some violent extremist terrorist groups have now emerged.
They are colluding with foreign groups and are attempting
violent activities in Xinjiang and other areas in China intended
to destroy China's national policy and social stability," Hua
told a regular press briefing.
"We hope that everyone can recognise the goal of these
violent groups and support the Chinese government's will to
crack down on all violent terrorist activities and preserve
safety for people and society," she said.
MORE GUNS
The TIP's claim comes as China tightens security in a number
of cities after several recent deadly incidents in different
parts of the country.
More than 100 people have been killed in unrest in Xinjiang
in the past year. In March, 29 people were killed in an attack
blamed on what Beijing described as knife-wielding terrorists
from Xinjiang at a train station in the southwestern city of
Kunming.
Exiled Uighur groups have repeatedly called for transparent
investigations into the violence and say such incidents should
not be used as excuses for further repressive policies on Uighur
communities. Many Uighurs say they are unhappy at Chinese
restrictions on their culture and religion, although the
government says they are given widespread freedoms.
Last week, the government strengthened police patrols and
restricted bulk purchases of gasoline in Beijing, where a car
burst into flames on the edge of the Tiananmen Square in
October, killing the three people in the car and two bystanders.
China labelled it a suicide attack by Xinjiang militants.
China has sent weapons specialists to Xinjiang to train
police how to better use guns as part of its crackdown, the
ruling Communist Party's mouthpiece, the People's Daily, said.
The officers were sent to Xinjiang to "improve the
anti-terrorism and emergency management ability of front-line
police officers, and resolutely strike against violent
terrorists who are swollen with arrogance," it said.
Police in the southwestern city of Guiyang have also
recently been equipped with guns and ordered to patrol the city
24 hours a day, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
