By Megha Rajagopalan
BEIJING May 29 Chinese President Xi Jinping has
pledged to alleviate poverty and improve ethnic unity in restive
Xinjiang, the most direct indication yet that China's leaders
want to address the causes of violence in the remote western
region.
Xi's comments, made in a speech to Communist Party leaders
on Thursday and quoted heavily in Chinese media again on Friday,
came after five suicide bombers killed 39 people and wounded 94
in an attack on a vegetable market in the Xinjiang capital,
Urumqi, last week, the deadliest such incident in years.
Experts have long said economic marginalisation of
Xinjiang's large Muslim Uighur ethnic group is one of the main
causes of the violence. However, until now, China's leadership
had not openly expressed an intention to address the poor
economic conditions faced by Xinjiang's Uighurs.
Xi said "the most long-term problem in Xinjiang is still one
of ethnic unity", and that investment in the region must be
increased to alleviate poverty.
"We must emphasize absorbing local labour and encourage
Xinjiang people to work in the region," he said, in a reference
to Uighur workers.
"Employment must be made a priority. Authorities need to
help people find employment in the cities as well as find jobs
and set up their own businesses near their homes," the official
English-language China Daily quoted Xi as saying.
Xinjiang, resource-rich and strategically located on the
borders of central Asia, is crucial to China's growing energy
needs. Analysts say that, despite its mineral wealth and
billions of dollars of investment, much of the proceeds have
gone to majority Han Chinese, stoking resentment among Uighurs.
Rights groups also complain that Uighurs - who speak a
Turkic language - are cut off from economic development because
they face hiring discrimination, with jobs going to an influx of
migrant workers from other parts of China.
A BIGGER SHARE
The official China Securities Journal reported on Friday
that Xinjiang will be allowed to open up its oil and gas sector
to private investment in an effort to give it a bigger share of
energy profits. Xinjiang firms will also be able to participate
in upstream exploration and development, an area traditionally
limited to China's state-owned energy giants.
It said three large oil and gas blocks would be put up for
tender for Xinjiang companies to make bids.
Xi also said funding for education must be expanded and that
China would push forward bilingual education. "The fruits of
Xinjiang's development must be used to improve people's
livelihoods," he said.
"Law-abiding" worshippers must be protected even as the
ruling Communist Party cracks down on extremists, Xi said, but
teachings by religious leaders must also be grounded in
patriotism.
Uighurs have long chafed at restrictions on their language
and culture. Authorities restrict religious worship heavily in
Xinjiang as well as the right to assembly, among other freedoms.
Beijing has vowed to crack down on religious extremists and
separatist groups, which it blames for a series of violent
attacks in Xinjiang and elsewhere.
Officials in Xinjiang held a public rally for the mass
sentencing of 55 people in a stadium on Wednesday, meting out at
least three death sentences for crimes such as "violent
terrorism".
Party leaders say a group called the East Turkestan Islamic
Movement (ETIM), which they say is seeking to form its own state
called East Turkestan, is the most serious national security
risk facing China. Experts dispute its influence and reach.
Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Ming told reporters on Friday
that, like many Arab states, China faces the threat of violent
extremism and vowed to continue counter-terrorism coordination
with Middle Eastern countries.
He said the ETIM presents a "direct and realistic threat".
