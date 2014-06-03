By Michael Martina
| TURPAN, China, June 3
TURPAN, China, June 3 China showed off its first
high-speed rail link to the restive far western region of
Xinjiang on Tuesday, promising that it could guarantee the
security of an important economic project despite a recent
serious escalation in violence.
Officials are still testing the line, which will run from
the central western city of Lanzhou to Xinjiang's capital
Urumqi, drastically reducing travel times to the energy-rich
region located strategically on the borders of Central Asia.
If tests go to plan, Xinjiang's first high-speed rail could
be open to passengers within a year, officials told reporters on
a government-organised tour of the train.
Li Suping, the Urumqi Railway public security bureau vice
chief, said that ensuring security over the line was a challenge
police could handle, even as the government says it faces a
growing threat from Islamist militants.
"We have confidence and the ability to guarantee the
security of our lines and the security of our passengers. We
adopted measures at stations and on the lines. We believe these
measures are effective and are suited to the reality facing us,"
Li told reporters as the train cut through rugged, high-wind
desert terrain east of Urumqi on the way to the oasis city of
Turpan.
Xinjiang has been beset by violence for years, which has
pitted members of the Muslim Uighur people who call Xinjiang
home against the Han Chinese who make up the majority of China's
population.
Many Uighurs, who speak a Turkic-language, chafe at Chinese
government controls on their culture and religion and complain
at being left out of Xinjiang's development, though Beijing says
they are granted wide-ranging freedoms and that it is generous
in supporting the region's minority peoples.
Last month, five suicide bombers hit an Urumqi market,
killing 39 people in the deadliest attack ever in Xinjiang. A
few weeks earlier, a bomb went off at an Urumqi railway station,
killing one person and wounding 79.
As well as massively stepping up security, China has been
pouring money into Xinjiang's development in an implicit
recognition of the economic causes of some of the unrest, and
the new rail line is part of that strategy.
Vice Xinjiang governor Aierken Tuniyazi said the rail link
would reduce the current 40-hour train ride from Beijing by more
than 10 hours.
"The construction and operation of this rail line will
greatly ... benefit the further opening of the west and will
provide a firm foundation for the establishment of the Silk Road
economic belt," he said, referring to Beijing's plans to better
integrate development with Central Asia.
However, he avoided a question about whether the new train
would only speed the arrival of Han migrants into Xinjiang,
another cause of Uighur discontent.
Portions of the 710-km Xinjiang stretch of the track run
through wide-open and easily accessible grazing lands or desert,
making protection of the line a daunting challenge for
authorities that have struggled to get a handle on the spate of
attacks over the past year or more.
"It's a challenge for us, but we feel that through our
effective measures we can absolutely handle and respond to these
challenges," security official Li said.
All trains have armed personnel on board, the numbers -
often two or three - depending on the length of the line and the
number of passengers, he added.
Li said there would be no delay in opening the line due to
security concerns.
"Once construction is complete ... on the security aspect,
there is no problem," he added. "If there was any impact (from
the recent attacks), it's that we are now even more cautious."
(Writing by Ben Blanchard)