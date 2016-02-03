(Fixes wording in paragraph one to "de-radicalisation")
BEIJING Feb 3 Authorities in China's unruly
far-western region of Xinjiang have reduced the sentences of 11
people jailed for threatening state security after declaring
success of a de-radicalisation programme, state news agency
Xinhua reported.
Hundreds of people have been killed in violence in Xinjiang
in the past few years. The government blames the unrest on
Islamist militants who want to establish an independent state
called East Turkestan for minority Uighurs, a mostly Muslim
people from Xinjiang who speak a Turkic language.
Seven of the convicts had their life sentences reduced to
jail terms ranging from 19.5 years to 20 years, including people
convicted of instigating "secessionist activities" or
participating in terror attacks, Xinhua said late on Tuesday.
The other four had their jail terms cut by six months from
initial sentences ranging from 8 to 15 years, it added.
A spokesman for the main Uighur exile group dismissed the
report as "political propaganda".
Xinjiang's governor, Shohrat Zakir, was quoted by Xinhua as
saying that the region's jails had been very successful in
recent years at their de-radicalisation efforts, with a
"majority" of convicts becoming law-abiding citizens.
Efforts need to continue in this regard with a focus on
those convicted for harming state security, he added.
Xinhua said this had been accomplished by inviting religious
leaders and scholars to talk to prisoners about "correct
religious belief".
One of those whose sentence was reduced was identified as
Yushanjiang Jilili, the Chinese spelling for Huseyin Celil, a
Uighur-Canadian jailed in 2007 for terrorism. China considers
him a Chinese citizen.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said he did not
know any details about the sentence reductions, but that all the
people involved were Chinese.
The Canadian Embassy in Beijing did not respond to requests
for comment.
Reuters was also unable to reach officials in Xinjiang for
comment, or any family members of the convicts to verify their
stories.
Exiles and many rights groups say the real cause of the
unrest is heavy-handed Chinese policies, including curbs on
Uighur culture, and a dearth of economic opportunity, rather
than any cohesive militant group.
Dilxat Raxit, spokesman for the main exile group the World
Uyghur Congress, said news of the commutations was designed as a
"political propaganda tool" to cover up the government's use of
the term extremist to repress the Uighur people.
"Be aware that China is using the so-called commutations to
mislead the international community and continues to use
anti-terrorism to step up its repression," he said in an emailed
statement.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Michael
Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie)