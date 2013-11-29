BEIJING Nov 29 Islamists in China's far western
region of Xinjiang are seeking to ban television, singing and
other forms of entertainment, a newspaper said on Friday, adding
that "religious extremism" was a disaster facing the area.
China has stepped up its rhetoric against what it says is a
threat the country faces from Islamist militants since an
incident last month in which a vehicle ploughed into tourists on
the edge of Beijing's Tiananmen Square, killing the three people
in the car and two bystanders.
China called the crash an attack carried out by people
plotting holy war, and has reacted angrily to suggestions that
it was because of frustration and anger over government
repression of the region's Muslims.
In a front-page piece in the official Xinjiang Daily,
Yusufujiang Maimaiti, the head of the region's employment
bureau, said "forces" were furthering their "evil aims" by
seeking to foist extremist beliefs on the region's Muslims.
"Religious extremist forces ... don't allow people to sing
or dance, they incite them to disobey the government, to not use
marriage certificates and I.D. cards. They prevent them from
watching television, films, and listening to the teachings of
patriotic religious leaders," he wrote.
He did not identify the extremists but said they were
"distorting and falsifying" religious doctrine with a creed of
opposing anyone who was different from them culturally or
religiously.
"Religious extremism is the biggest disaster facing the
development and long-term peace and stability of Xinjiang," he
added. "Our battle against extremism is undeniable and
unavoidable."
Many of Xinjiang's Turkic-speaking, Muslim people chafe at
restrictions on their culture, language and religion, though the
government insists it grants them broad freedoms.
Xinjiang has been the scene of numerous incidents of unrest
in recent years, which Beijing blames on the separatist East
Turkestan Islamic Movement, even as many experts and rights
groups cast doubt on its existence as a cohesive group.
Uighurs have traditionally followed a moderate form of
Islam, but many have begun adopting practices more commonly seen
in Saudi Arabia or Pakistan, such as full-face veils for women,
as China has intensified a security crackdown in recent years.
"(The extremists) are inciting people to reject modern and
traditional dress, and constantly changing tactics to compel the
people with their extremist thoughts," said Maimaiti.
Many rights groups say China has long overplayed the threat
posed though to justify its tough controls in Xinjiang, which
lies strategically on the borders of Central Asia, India and
Pakistan.
(Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Ben Blanchard and
Robert Birsel)