BEIJING, July 11 China sentenced 32 people in
its western Xinjiang region to prison terms for downloading or
sending "violent terror" videos, state media said, as
authorities crackdown on people they say are Islamists and
separatists behind recent attacks.
Three people were given life sentences on Thursday and 29
people were sentenced to between four and 15 years in prison,
said the region's official government news website Tianshan.
"The cases generally involved using mobile phones and the
Internet to store, download, and transmit religious extremist
violent terror video and audio files to organise, lead or
participate in terrorist organisations," Tianshan said.
China has taken down more than 40 groups it calls "violent
terror gangs" and arrested more than 400 people in Xinjiang
since authorities began a one-year crackdown on May 23, state
media said on Monday.
Thursday's sentences are the latest effort by China to rein
in groups it says are responsible for a series of bloody attacks
that Beijing blames on Islamists and separatists from the
Xinjiang region, home to a large Muslim Uighur minority.
Those sentenced all appeared to be Uighur based on their
names in case details in the Tianshan report. The 11 cases were
from cities around Xinjiang, including the capital Urumqi, and
also Aksu, Turpan and Hotan
Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the
government's repressive policies in Xinjiang, including controls
on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies.
Xinjiang, resource-rich and strategically located on the
borders of central Asia, is crucial to meeting China's growing
energy needs. Analysts say that most of the proceeds have gone
to the Han Chinese, stoking resentment among Uighurs.
Dilxat Raxit, spokesman for the exiled group the World
Uyghur Congress, said in an email on the sentences that China
was afraid Uighurs would use the Internet to break authorities'
monopoly on information.
"China's accusations are a political excuse to suppress the
rights of Uighurs to use the Internet," he said.
The launch of the May campaign targeting what China calls
"violent terrorist activities", followed a suicide bombing that
month that killed 39 people at a market in Urumqi.
In March, 29 people were stabbed to death at a train station
in the southwestern city of Kunming. Around 200 people have died
in unrest in Xinjiang in the past year or so, the government
says, including 13 people shot dead by police in an attack on a
police station in June.
