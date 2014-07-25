BEIJING, July 25 China has banned bus passengers
in the capital of western Xinjiang region from carrying items
ranging from cigarette lighters to yogurt, state media said on
Friday, in the latest effort by authorities to prevent violent
attacks.
The new rules in the capital Urumqi, similar to restrictions
usually imposed by airlines, reflect how nervous officials are
about trying to contain outbreaks of violence in the region,
home to the Muslim Uighur minority.
Xinjiang has been beset by violence for years, blamed by the
government on Islamist militants and separatists it says are
bent on establishing an independent state called East Turkestan.
Fires have erupted on buses in various parts of China,
including in two eastern cities, Hangzhou and Guangzhou.
Authorities have blamed those incidents on arsonists, not
militants.
The local government in Urumqi, a city of three million,
issued new rules after a transport security meeting, barring
passengers from bringing on board liquids, lighters and unknown
powders "to strike a severe blow on all forms of criminal
activity on public buses," the state-run Legal Daily said.
Banned substances include gasoline and firecrackers, but
also drinking water, cooking oil and yogurt. Restrictions on
liquids have been in force for several years on aircraft, aimed
at preventing militants from bringing on board sophisticated,
hard-to-detect explosives.
The Legal Daily said at least two security guards would
conduct hand checks and bag searches at every bus stop on 154
Urumqi bus routes and stop passengers with banned items from
boarding.
"Bus drivers have two roles - while successfully carrying
out their regular tasks they will also conduct security checks
on suspicious individuals," the newspaper said.
Such searches are already carried out at subway stations in
many cities, but implementing the ban on packed and heaving
buses could prove more challenging.
Rights advocates say heavy-handed policies in Xinjiang,
including restrictions on Islam and the Uighur people's culture
and language, have contributed to unrest. Authorities reject
those assertions.
About 200 people have died in unrest in Xinjiang in the past
year, including a suicide bombing that killed 39 people at a
market in Urumqi in May. Some 200 died in riots pitting Uighurs
against Han Chinese in the city in 2009.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Ron Popeski)