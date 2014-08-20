BEIJING Aug 20 China will require
identification from passengers buying long-distance bus tickets
in far-western Xinjiang, state media said on Wednesday, as
police seek to monitor travel in a region beset by violence.
Authorities, nervous about unrest in the region which is
home to the Muslim Uighur minority group, have already
introduced airline-like restrictions for city buses in the
capital Urumqi - banning passengers from carrying onboard
cigarette lighters, water and yogurt.
Beginning in September, passengers must present official
identification to buy tickets at 119 bus stations in Xinjiang,
the official Xinhua news agency said, citing a public security
announcement.
"Passengers' ID and bus information will be printed on the
tickets and also be uploaded to local police authorities,"
Xinhua said, adding that tickets would be checked for matching
information.
China requires real-name registration for buying train
tickets around the country, but rules for long-distance buses,
widely used as a form of cheap transport, typically have been
more relaxed.
The government has blamed a string of recent attacks in
Xinjiang on Islamist militants and separatists it says are bent
on establishing an independent state called East Turkestan.
Rights advocates say heavy-handed policies there, including
restrictions on Islam and the Uighur people's culture and
language, have contributed to unrest.
The Xinjiang city of Karamay has temporarily banned people
with head scarves, veils and long beards from boarding buses, a
policy critics have said openly discriminates against Uighurs.
Hundreds have died in unrest in Xinjiang in the past year
and a half, but tight security makes it almost impossible for
journalists to make independent assessments of the violence.
About 100 people were killed when knife-wielding attackers
staged assaults in two towns in the region's south in late July,
state media said, including 59 "terrorists" shot dead by police.
A suicide bombing killed 39 people at a market in Urumqi in May.
