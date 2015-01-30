SHANGHAI Jan 30 Anyone buying a mobile phone or
a computer in the restive far-western Chinese region of Xinjiang
will have to register their personal details with police, state
media reported, in the latest sign of tightening government
restrictions.
The measures were designed to "prevent people spreading
harmful information and carrying out illegal activities", the
English-language Shanghai Daily reported, citing government
officials.
Xinjiang, which borders Central Asia, Pakistan and
Afghanistan, has struggled with violence in recent years between
majority Han Chinese and mostly Muslim Uighurs.
The Shanghai Daily cited the regional news portal
www.iyaxin.com, but the article could not be found on its
website. The measures were also reported on Tian Shan Net, a
government-run Xinjiang news portal, but later a message said
the article had been deleted.
The regulations apply to both new and second-hand equipment.
Retailers will be required to upload purchasers' details to a
public security database administered by police and to install
surveillance cameras in their stores.
Owners and operators of electronics stores will also be
required to place warning signs in prominent locations telling
people not to spread audio and video content about violence and
terrorism, the report said.
The selling of unregistered cards for phones or WiFi
services was banned, it added.
It did not say when the measures took effect.
Earlier this month, authorities in Xinjiang announced that
people buying fireworks for Chinese New Year would have to
register using their ID cards, the China Daily newspaper
reported.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by John Ruwitch and Nick
Macfie)