BEIJING, Sept 23 At least five police officers
have been stabbed to death by separatists in a knife attack at a
coal mine in China's violence-prone far western region of
Xinjiang, U.S.-based Radio Free Asia reported on Wednesday.
The incident happened last Friday at the Sogan colliery in
Aksu, the report said, citing police from the area. Dozens were
also injured, it said.
The attack was "a long-planned, well-prepared, large-scale
attack by separatists against police officers and mine owners at
a coal field in our county", according to a government notice
cited by Radio Free Asia.
Repeated calls to the Xinjiang government and public
security departments were not answered. Such incidents are
frequently reported in overseas media but not confirmed by the
Chinese government until days later, if ever.
In June, Radio Free Asia said at least 18 people died when
ethnic Uighurs attacked police with knives and bombs at a
traffic checkpoint in the old Silk Road city of Kashgar.
The government has never confirmed that incident, although
diplomats have told Reuters they believe a serious attack did
take place.
Tensions between Muslim Uighurs that call the region home
and the majority Han Chinese have resulted in bloodshed in
recent years. Hundreds have been killed in violence across the
region, blamed by Beijing on Islamist militants.
Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say
repressive government policies in Xinjiang, including controls
on Islam and Uighur culture, have provoked unrest, a claim that
Beijing denies.
(Reporting By Ben Blanchard and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by
