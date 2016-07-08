(Changes sourcing, adds details)

SHANGHAI, July 8 China's securities regulator said on Friday it will force Dan Dong Xin Tai Electric Co Ltd to delist for initial public offering (IPO) fraud, the first company to be removed from the Chinese stock market due to issues over IPO disclosure.

In a move to clean up the market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has fined and reprimanded 17 current and former officials in Xin Tai Electric for forging financial data for their IPO in 2014, CSRC said in a statement on Friday.

"The Commission will continue to crack down on violations in the securities market to protect investors' interests," it said in the statement.

There was no immediate comment from the company.

The CSRC also fined and confiscated underwriting fees of Industrial Securities Co Ltd, one of China's major brokerages and underwriter for Xin Tai Electric's IPO.

Industrial Securities has set aside 550 million yuan ($82.24 million) to compensate potential losses by retail investors who bought into Xin Tai Electric's share offering, the brokerage said in June.

Shenzhen stock exchange, where Xin Tai Electric is listed, said it will guide the company through the delisting process.

Share trade of Xin Tai Electric will resume on July 12 and continue until August 23, when trading will be suspended for the exchange to implement the delisting process. ($1 = 6.6879 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch in Shanghai, Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Keith Weir)