BEIJING, April 5 China's government released on
Sunday a framework to develop sprawling urban areas along the
Yangtze River as it moves forward with a decade-long ambition to
turn the Chinese heartland into a major economic belt.
Although no specific investment details were released, the
State Council, China's cabinet, said on its website it would
designate 317,000 square kilometres along the river to become
urban areas, hosting transportation and energy projects.
The designated urban development area will span the three
provinces of Hubei, Hunan and Jiangxi near and around the
metropolitan areas of Changsha and Wuhan.
China's top leadership has outlined plans to turn the
Yangtze, which runs from China's western highlands and empties
into the East China Sea near Shanghai, into an economic axis
that would catch up with China's highly developed coastal
regions.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; editing by Clelia Oziel)