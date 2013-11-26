(Corrects spelling of company name in headline)
HONG KONG Nov 26 YuanShengTai Dairy Farm
, China's fourth biggest raw milk producer, is set to
fall on its Hong Kong trading debut on Tuesday, after raising
$425 million in the second initial public offering by a dairy
company in the city in two months.
Known as YST Dairy, its shares were indicated to open at
HK$2.58, compared with an IPO price of HK$2.70, according to
Hong Kong stock exchange data. The deal was marketed in a range
of HK$2.49-HK$3.18 per share.
The benchmark Hong Kong share index is indicated to
start flat.
The IPO got a last minute boost after the Chinese government
unveiled major economic reforms following the Third Plenum that
ended last week, which included allowing millions of families to
have two children in the country's most significant
liberalization of its strict one-child policy in about three
decades.
Credit Suisse and Macquarie Group acted
as joint global coordinators of the IPO.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Richard Pullin)