SHANGHAI Oct 12 China's yuan firmed
nearly 0.4 percent on Monday, set for its strongest one-day
performance since March, as traders followed stronger guidance
from the central bank.
Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will delay
raising interest rates, undermining the strength of the dollar,
also supported the Chinese currency.
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.3406 per dollar prior to the market open, firmer than the
previous fix of 6.3493 and the previous day's closing quote of
6.3453.
In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.3387 per
dollar but strengthened to 6.3260 in afternoon trade, 193 pips
away from the previous close and 0.23 percent away from the
midpoint.
The yuan hit its highest level since China abruptly devalued
the currency by nearly 2 percent on Aug. 11.
That move roiled global markets for weeks, and policymakers
had to scramble to contain fears that Beijing wanted the
currency to depreciate even further to support weak exports.
The spot rate is allowed to trade with a range 2 percent
above or below the official fixing on any given day.
The offshore yuan was trading 0.11 percent away from the
onshore spot at 6.3189 per dollar.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)