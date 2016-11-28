SHANGHAI Nov 28 State-owned Chinese banks were
seen selling dollars in the onshore spot foreign exchange market
on Monday morning, in the wake of comments by a central banker
that the yuan had the conditions to be stable and strong, two
traders said.
"Big state banks were offering dollar liquidity," said a
trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.
The yuan strengthened to 6.9024 per dollar from
Friday's closing price of 6.9170.
Yi Gang, central bank vice governor, said on Sunday that
current conditions point to a stabilisation of the yuan after a
volatile recent performance against the U.S. dollar, and the
currency remains strong.
(Reporting By Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)