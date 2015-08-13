SHANGHAI Aug 13 China's central bank said on
Thursday that there is no basis for further depreciation in the
yuan currency given strong economic fundamentals, in a bid to
reassure jittery global financial markets after it devalued the
currency earlier in the week.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said that the country's
strong economic environment, sustained trade surplus, sound
fiscal position and deep foreign exchange reserves provide
"strong support" to the exchange rate.
The PBOC also said that it will monitor "abnormal" cross
border flows.
China's yuan fell for a third day on Thursday, after the
PBOC shocked markets by pushing its official guidance rate down
2 percent on Tuesday, the sharpest adjustment in the history of
China's foreign exchange market.
The PBOC said at the time that the move was a one-off
depreciation, but sources involved in the Chinese policy-making
process told Reuters that powerful voices within government were
pushing for the yuan to go still lower, suggesting pressure for
an overall devaluation of almost 10 percent.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)