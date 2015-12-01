BEIJING Dec 1 China's central bank said on
Tuesday there was no basis for the yuan to continue to devalue
and it would keep the currency basically stable.
Inclusion of the yuan into the Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
would make the yuan more stable, Yi Gang, vice governor of the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) said at a news conference on
Tuesday.
The International Monetary Fund admitted China's yuan into
its benchmark currency basket on Monday, alongside the dollar,
euro, pound sterling and yen. Some traders have expected Beijing
will start to allow the currency to weaken soon after to reflect
China's slowing economy.
Inclusion in the SDR also will make yuan cross border
investment more convenient, he said.
The inclusion of China's yuan into the Special Drawing
Rights (SDR) basket is not a one-off move, he said, and reforms
will continue.
The inclusion of the yuan into the SDR shows that
international society has acknowledged China's economic
development, he said.
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim
Coghill)