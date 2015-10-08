(Adds details, comments and context)
By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG Oct 8 China's central bank on
Thursday launched a global payment system in a major step to
facilitate yuan clearing transactions, bolstering Beijing's
quest to internationalise its currency and challenge the primacy
of the dollar in world finance.
The cross-border interbank payment system, known as China
International Payment System (CIPS), will remove one of the
biggest hurdles to boosting yuan liquidity globally by cutting
transaction costs and processing times.
The CIPS will be used to support cross-border goods and
services trade settlement, direct investment, as well as
financing and individual fund transfers, the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) said in a statement.
A total of 19 banks have been selected to participant in
CIPS, eight of which are Chinese subsidiaries of foreign banks,
including Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and ANZ.
The announcement confirmed a Reuters report in March.
The new system will put the yuan on a more even footing with
other major global currencies like the dollar - CIPS is expected
to use the same messaging format as other international payment
systems - and helping to promote the currency in global trade
where the dollar reigns supreme.
It will also raise the global profile of the yuan as the
International Monetary Fund considers whether to grant it elite
status as a reserve currency, alongside the dollar, sterling,
euro and yen.
"Because of the fast growth of cross-border RMB businesses,
there is increasing demand for an international RMB clearing
platform that adopts global market standards and offers
efficiency in terms of trading time and language as well as risk
and liquidity management," said Helen Wong, HSBC's Greater China
Chief Executive.
"We believe CIPS will meet that demand, boosting RMB use
worldwide and paving the way for China's currency to become
truly global," Wong added.
China's yuan became the fourth most-used world payment
currency in August, overtaking the Japanese Yen, global
transaction services organisation SWIFT said on Tuesday.
Daily operating hours of the system will be 9:00-20:00 local
time and the central bank will consider extending it in future
depending on market demand, the PBOC said in its statement.
Standard Chartered Bank (China) Limited said it had
completed a yuan clearing transaction for Sweden's IKEA through
the CIPS, the first such deal to be announced hours after
Beijing launched the worldwide system.
China Industrial and Commercial Bank Singapore also
announced on Thursday that it had completed a trade settlement
payment worth 35 million yuan ($5.51 million) from Singapore's
Raffemet Pte Ltd to Baosteel Resources in Shanghai through CIPS.
Before CIPS was launched, cross-border yuan clearing had to
be done either through one of the offshore yuan clearing banks
in the likes of Hong Kong, Singapore and London, or else with
the help of a correspondent bank in mainland China.
($1 = 6.3501 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Saeed Hasan in Singapore; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)