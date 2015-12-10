* CNY closes at 6.4378, weakest close in over 4 years
* Offshore market has lost 1.6 pct in 5 trading days
* Analysts see c.bank signaling comfort with depreciation
* Wide spread between onshore and offshore markets has
prompted intervention in past
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Dec 10 China's yuan closed down
against the dollar for the fifth session on Thursday while the
offshore market accelerated away from the onshore rate, putting
the Chinese central bank's ability to hold the exchange rate
stable in question.
The onshore yuan closed at 6.4378 per dollar, its
lowest closing level in more than four years. The offshore yuan
fell more sharply, 1.3 percent weaker than the onshore
spot to around 6.52 per dollar.
The CNH has lost 1.6 percent in just five trading days and
looked set to end the Asian trading day at its weakest against
the dollar since 2011. It was around 10 basis points cheaper
than the onshore rate.
Zhou Hao, economist at Commerzbank in Singapore, said that
offshore traders, who are more inclined to trade derivatives,
were rapidly unloading yuan positions in reaction to the central
bank's behavior in the onshore market, specifically its decision
to steadily lower its daily midpoint guidance rate.
Prior to the market open on Thursday, the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4236 per
dollar, its lowest level in more than four years for the second
day.
NO LONGER GUIDING?
The PBOC has also set the fix more closely to the previous
day's close, suggesting it is no longer trying to guide the
onshore market but rather follow it.
"The central bank has let the fix (the midpoint) go. So that
delivered a very clear signal to the offshore market that the
renminbi will depreciate," Zhou said, adding that heavy use of
derivatives offshore tends to produce more volatility there.
"It's very clear that (officials) want to see monetary
policy easing, which implies a weak currency," he said. "But the
offshore market now appears to be a bit more out of control. The
expectation of further renminbi depreciation is far more intense
than the PBOC expected."
Prior to the admission of the yuan into the International
Monetary Fund's currency basket in November, the PBOC had held
the onshore and offshore markets closely together. Some analysts
saw this as a response to criticism that the wide margin between
the two represented a major risk for foreign investors.
However, HSBC economists argued in a research note that the
PBOC, by granting SDR member central banks direct access to its
onshore market, had relieved the IMF's concerns. More
depreciation of the yuan is justified because it is occurring as
other currencies also fall against the dollar, HSBC said.
"The RMB is becoming over-valued again in trade-weighted
terms," they wrote, as other neighboring economy currencies also
slide against a rampant dollar.
GAP SEEN UNSUSTAINABLE
Not everyone believes the wide gap between onshore and
offshore markets will be sustainable.
"When it comes to the divergence between the onshore and
offshore market, I think the PBOC will keep eyes on the track,"
said Mitul Kotecha, an FX strategist at Barclays in Singapore.
A trader at a foreign bank in Shanghai said the domestic
market anticipated more slides to come.
"Still, the central bank can step in and curb the currency's
loss at any time it wants," the trader said.
A Reuters survey this week of fund managers, currency
traders and analysts found that bearish bets on the yuan hit the
largest level since April 2010.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing
by Richard Borsuk)