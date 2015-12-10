* CNY closes at 6.4378, weakest close in over 4 years
* Offshore market has lost 1.6 pct in 5 trading days
* Analysts see c.bank signaling comfort with depreciation
By Pete Sweeney and Patrick Graham
SHANGHAI/LONDON, Dec 10 China's yuan closed down
against the dollar for the fifth session on Thursday while the
offshore market accelerated away from the onshore rate, stirring
speculation over whether the Chinese central bank will intervene
to cap any further losses.
The onshore yuan closed at 6.4378 per dollar, its
lowest closing level in more than four years. The offshore yuan
fell more sharply to around 6.52 per dollar before
recovering to trade at 6.5065.
The CNH has lost 1.6 percent in the past week and ended the
Asian trading day around its weakest against the dollar since
2011.
Traders in London said Chinese sellers of dollars had
largely disappeared from the offshore market since the IMF's
rubberstamping on Nov. 30 of the yuan's place in its basket of
reserve currencies.
But they also said that speculative investors who trade the
difference between the onshore and offshore rates had taken some
profit in the morning in London, a reflection of expectations of
official intervention.
"Since the IMF decision there's been a good amount of dollar
buying, mainly from the internationals, without the selling by
domestic names and that's led the yuan lower," said a dealer
with one Asian bank in London.
"The spread has been a key thing that people were looking at
in terms of anticipating domestic selling. When dollar CNH
traded 1000 points above the onshore rate this morning a lot of
people chose to take profit."
Zhou Hao, an economist at Commerzbank in Singapore, said
offshore traders, who are more inclined to trade derivatives,
were rapidly unloading yuan positions in reaction to the central
bank's behaviour in the onshore market, specifically its
decision to steadily lower its daily midpoint guidance rate.
Prior to the market open on Thursday, the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4236 per
dollar, its lowest level in more than four years.
NO LONGER GUIDING?
The PBOC has also set the fix more closely to the previous
day's close, suggesting it is no longer trying to guide the
onshore market but rather follow it.
"The central bank has let the fix (the midpoint) go. So that
delivered a very clear signal to the offshore market that the
renminbi will depreciate," Zhou said, adding that heavy use of
derivatives offshore tends to produce more volatility there.
"It's very clear that (officials) want to see monetary
policy easing, which implies a weak currency," he said. "But the
offshore market now appears to be a bit more out of control. The
expectation of further renminbi depreciation is far more intense
than the PBOC expected."
Prior to the admission of the yuan into the International
Monetary Fund's currency basket in November, the PBOC had held
the onshore and offshore markets closely together. Some analysts
saw this as a response to criticism that the wide margin between
the two represented a major risk for foreign investors.
However, HSBC economists argued in a research note that the
PBOC, by granting SDR member central banks direct access to its
onshore market, had relieved the IMF's concerns. More
depreciation of the yuan is justified because it is occurring as
other currencies also fall against the dollar, HSBC said.
"The RMB is becoming over-valued again in trade-weighted
terms," they wrote, as other neighboring economy currencies also
slide against a rampant dollar.
A trader at one bank in Shanghai said the domestic market
anticipated more slides to come.
"Still, the central bank can step in and curb the currency's
loss at any time it wants," the trader said.
Another London-based trader said there were concerns in the
market the PBOC might move against a further widening of the
band.
"It has been very volatile this morning and you can see for
yourself that there has been a limit to how far the market can
push CNH," he said. "I wouldn't like to speculate on what the
PBOC will do from here."
A Reuters survey this week of fund managers, currency
traders and analysts found that bearish bets on the yuan hit the
largest level since April 2010.
