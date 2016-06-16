By Saikat Chatterjee and Lu Jianxin
| HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 16
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 16 China's yuan held
above recent five-year lows on Thursday as a more cautious U.S.
interest rate outlook softened the dollar, but traders expect a
gradual pace of currency decline over the rest of the year.
Globally, the dollar was on the defensive after the Federal
Reserve lowered its economic growth forecasts and scaled back
its rate hike projections on Wednesday, cementing expectations
that it will have to skip tightening next month.
On Thursday, the yuan changed hands at 6.5813 per dollar
after falling to 6.6047 on Wednesday, its weakest level since
January 2011. Against the dollar, the yuan has lost 1.3 percent
so far this year.
Since it launched a new-trade weighted yuan exchange rate
index in December, China has frequently switched between pegging
its currency to the dollar and the trade-weighted basket
.
Analysts say this strategy has worked with the basket
weakening by nearly 7 percent since its launch. The yuan's move
to a five-year low on Wednesday also took place without
destabilising wider global markets or inviting sharp criticisms
from trade partners.
"Overall, China is testing the yuan's two-way volatility
both against the dollar and against a trade-weighted basket,"
said Huang Yi, head of foreign exchange trading at China Guangfa
Bank in Shanghai.
"It appears authorities are serious to reform the mechanism
in pricing the yuan's exchange rate by letting the market have a
bigger say in the yuan's value, though progress will be
gradual."
But with the outlook for the global economy still shaky --
the World Bank cut its global growth forecast to 2.4 percent in
2016 last week -- analysts believe a strategy of actively
weakening the yuan without provoking similar action from Asian
counterparts will be tricky.
Supporting authorities' confidence in market forces are a
recent slowdown in capital outflows and stabilisation in the
offshore yuan after Beijing tightened its grip on that
market in January.
In its first quarter monetary policy report in May, the
People's Bank of China said the country's foreign exchange
market has succeeded in achieving a yuan/dollar midpoint
mechanism that references both domestic market demand and the
yuan's value against a basket of trade-weighted currencies.
UBS estimates recent monthly non-FDI financial outflows have
dropped to around $30 billion $40 billion from around $150
billion in December.
Analysts say recent sharp swings in the daily currency
midpoint fixing -- such as the record 378 pip weakening on May.
4 -- reflect global currency volatility, chiefly in the dollar,
rather than domestic weakness.
And with the Fed becoming more cautious about raising
interest rates this year, the greenback may struggle for support
while other emerging market central banks may be forced to adopt
more dovish policy postures. This would support the yuan's
relative strength against other currencies.
Although investors are more pessimistic towards the yuan
than any other Asian currency, bearish bets on the renminbi
have nearly halved since May 26, according to the
latest Reuters poll of 21 fund managers, currency traders and
analysts.
"As far as the yuan is concerned, it is becoming a non-story
in the foreign exchange markets with most people expecting to be
on a slightly weaker trajectory for the rest of the year," an
interest rates strategist at a U.S. bank in Singapore said.
(Editing by Sam Holmes)