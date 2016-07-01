SHANGHAI, July 1 The yuan closed weaker against
the dollar on Friday, touching a fresh 5-1/2-year low on
concerns that the central bank would tolerate a further
weakening of the currency to support the slowing economy.
Reuters reported on Thursday that the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) would tolerate a fall in the yuan to as low as 6.8 per
dollar in 2016, which would mean the currency matches last
year's record decline of 4.5 percent, policy sources said.
Later on Thursday, China's central bank criticised the
media, saying some continuously publish "inaccurate information"
on the yuan foreign exchange rate, which help some "speculative
forces" short the yuan.
On Friday, the PBOC refrained from intervening in the market
to curb the yuan's weakening, traders said. The central bank has
pledged to let the market have a bigger say in the exchange
rate, but has also stressed it wants to keep the currency
relatively stable.
Spot yuan officially closed at 6.6582 per dollar,
weakening 0.2 percent from Thursday's close. It touched an
intraday low of 6.6591 in late trade, its weakest level since
December 2010 and toppling its previous 5-1/2-year low of 6.6585
hit on Monday.
The spot market officially winds up trading at 4:30 pm
Shanghai time (0830 GMT), with the PBOC announcing the close.
However, there is an evening session that lasts until 11:30 pm.
"There was no signs that the PBOC was intervening in trading
to support the yuan even when it was hitting multi-year lows,"
said a senior trader at a European bank in Shanghai.
"The central bank apparently is encouraging two-way
volatility of the yuan."
Prior to the market's open, the PBOC set the midpoint rate
at 6.6496 per dollar, 0.28 percent weaker than the
previous fix of 6.6312.
"This year, market expectations are always tilting towards
depreciation," said a trader at another European bank in
Shanghai.
In the three months that ended on Thursday, the yuan tumbled
3.1 percent against the dollar, the biggest quarterly
depreciation since China established the domestic foreign
exchange market in 1994.
On Friday, the offshore yuan stayed steady at
6.6703 around 4:30 pm, representing a discount of 0.2 percent to
the onshore yuan. The offshore market is leading in forecasting
the yuan's depreciation so far this year.
