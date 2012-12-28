By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI Dec 28 China has issued rules allowing
companies in a pilot zone near Hong Kong to borrow yuan from
Hong Kong banks, a step towards opening China's capital account
and internationalising its currency, according to an
announcement on the website of the Shenzhen branch of the
central bank.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will allow companies in
the city of Qianhai, a special economic zone in Shenzhen near
Hong Kong, to borrow yuan from banks in Hong Kong, with tenors
and interest rates to be set independently, according to the
statement.
"The cross-border renminbi loan business will give Qianhai
important financial support and at the same time accelerate the
use of cross-border renminbi," the statement said.
The announcement also said that the move would increase the
scale of Hong Kong banks' yuan loan services and invigorate
liquidity in the offshore yuan market.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) issued a statement
on Friday welcoming the announcement, saying it would improve
usage and circulation of yuan between Hong Kong and the
mainland.
"This step will help Shenzhen's Qianhai utilize Hong Kong's
mature offshore yuan services platform to support its own
development," the HKMA said.
'MINI-HONG KONG'
Market observers have been waiting to see how aggressively
Beijing moves in the Qianhai test bed, which some have dubbed a
"mini-Hong Kong".
The project was announced in June as Hong Kong marked the
15th anniversary of its return to China, but at that time there
were few specifics about how liberalised the zone would actually
be.
Questions include which mainland firms will be allowed to
locate in Qianhai, how freely funds will be allowed to flow in
and out of the zone and what other restrictions might be
applied.
The announcement said that companies registered in Qianhai
and those "operating or invested in" Qianhai will be permitted
to participate in the cross-border loan programme.
Economists say the biggest challenge for authorities will be
to prevent companies from exploiting the zone, from inside or
outside, because of the easier terms on capital account
transactions.
This would require regulators to take steps to "ring-fence"
the area to prevent the zone from creating distortions in the
rest of the country, a difficult task.
FOREIGN ENTHUSIASM ABATING?
On the other hand, Beijing still wants to promote greater
usage of the yuan overseas, but foreign enthusiasm showed signs
of abating somewhat in 2012 after several years of explosive
growth.
Material from the HKMA showed that payments from Hong Kong
to mainland China surpassed those from the mainland to Hong Kong
under yuan trade settlement during the past two quarters,
implying declining interest among foreign corporates for holding
yuan.
Qianhai promises to be an exclusive locale with preferential
corporate tax rates of just 15 percent, compared with the
standard 25 percent on the mainland, and Hong Kong-like
services. Government researchers have said the bar will be set
high for mainland companies that want to operate there.
China tried an experiment similar to Qianhai in the northern
port city of Tianjin. It won the cabinet's blessing in 2006 to
test yuan convertibility in Binhai, a district in the city.
But official interest in the programme faded as academics
and officials highlighted concerns that greater yuan
convertibility and overseas investment could lead to an influx
of speculative funds.
