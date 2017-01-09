BEIJING Jan 9 China cannot let its yuan
currency depreciate more than 25 percent against the dollar in
2017, a former advisor of China's central bank said, according
to state media.
China will continue to face pressures from capital outflows
and currency depreciation in 2017, former member of the central
bank's Monetary Policy Committee Yu Yongding said, according to
the Economic Information Daily.
The yuan depreciated 6.6 percent against the surging dollar
in 2016, its biggest one-year loss since 1994, and is expected
to weaken further this year if the dollar's rally lasts.
