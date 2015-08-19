(Repeats story published late Tuesday with no changes to text;
* China's diesel exports already at record highs
* China's new exports to hit just as Saudis enter market
* Diesel margins down over a third since February high
* Supply glut could worsen as Asia's economies slow
SINGAPORE, Aug 18 China is set to add to recent
record diesel shipments as refiners take advantage of a lower
yuan and export fuel into a market already suffering from
oversupply and falling margins.
A weaker yuan makes Chinese exports more competitive and
could help refiners such as Sinopec and Petrochina
shed excess diesel as local demand falls amid an
economic slowdown that has left storage tanks brimming.
The government has already more than doubled diesel export
quotas for the year so far by granting additional allowances of
2.86 million tonnes in its third quarter review of domestic
supply and demand.
"Even before the yuan was devalued, Sinopec and Petrochina
had already increased their diesel exports volumes in the third
quarter," a China-based oil trader said, adding that the
currency devaluation would encourage another jump in shipments.
China's refiners look set to more than double diesel exports
in August to 900,000 tonnes from July, giving this month the
highest monthly volume on record.
"It is almost certain that quotas will be expanded for the
rest of 2015," energy consultancy FGE said.
"With sluggish (domestic) diesel demand and surging diesel
stocks, the NDRC is under intense pressure to grant export
quotas to additional refineries," FGE said.
China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) is
due to adjust export quotas for the rest of 2015 in late August.
Chinese refiners do most of their business in dollars, but
labour costs are paid in yuan, making China's workforce more
competitive against regional competitors such as South Korea.
"It is predictable that Chinese refiners will increase sales
into the regional diesel markets given the weaker yuan," said a
source with a large South Korean refiner.
Another jump in China's exports would come just as Saudi
Arabia - the world's top crude oil exporter - has stepped up
diesel shipments from huge new refineries.
The oversupply has pushed Asian diesel profit margins
down by more than a third from February peaks,
despite a rebound from lows hit in July.
The glut comes just as Asia's fuel demand slows. In
particular, China's diesel use has been flat due to economic
growth that has fallen to its slowest in decades and cut fuel
consumption by trucks and machinery.
With car sales falling fast as well, local demand is
expected to take another hit.
China controls oil product exports through quotas issued to
refiners after quarterly reviews. Refiners can apply for more
allowances once initial quotas are used up.
