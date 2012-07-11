SHANGHAI, July 11 China's central bank has
detailed rules on yuan foreign direct investment (FDI), setting
restrictions on different yuan FDI accounts to invest in
securities, derivatives or property, the Shanghai Securities
News said on Wednesday.
Yuan money in accounts set up by foreign investors before
they start the FDI must not be used for land or housing
purchases, the newspaper quoted a document issued by the
People's Bank of China (PBOC), the Chinese central bank, as
saying.
Yuan in accounts opened after the FDI begins flowing must
not be invested in securities, financial derivatives and asset
management products, and must not be used to buy properties
which are not for the foreign investors' own use.
The new rules also banned foreign investors from using yuan
credits borrowed outside China to invest in China's property
developers, the newspaper quoted the PBOC document as saying.
The detailed rules followed broader regulations by the PBOC
and the Ministry of Commerce last October that formalised the
pilot scheme to allow foreign businesses to invest in the
country with yuan legally obtained overseas, as the country
moves to internationalise its currency.
Among other stipulations, previous rules said all
applications for yuan FDI worth 300 million yuan ($47 million)
or above must be submitted to the ministry for approval.
As part of its efforts to increase the influence of the yuan
, China first launched a yuan trade settlement scheme
in July 2009 in a few cities and expanded it to other parts of
the country.
However, foreign businesses have complained that they are
facing difficulty investing their yuan revenues due to China's
capital controls.
($1=6.36 Yuan)
(Reporting by Yixin Chen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kim
Coghill)