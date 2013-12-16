BEIJING Dec 16 China's commerce ministry has
simplified rules to make it easier for foreign firms to use
Chinese renminbi they raise offshore to invest in the mainland,
the latest effort to broaden the currency's footprint.
The simplification to rules published in 2010 and 2011 has
scrapped extra approval procedures previously needed
specifically for investment projects denominated in yuan,
otherwise known as the renminbi, the ministry said in a
statement on Monday on its website, www.mofcom.gov.cn.
Currently, all foreign direct investment (FDI) deals in
China must seek the ministry's approval on a case-by-case basis.
In addition, investment transactions denominated in yuan have to
go through extra examinations, but as of Jan. 1 these additional
approvals will no longer be required, the ministry said.
The extra checks had included a requirement that foreign
firms specify the sources of their yuan funding, while projects
with a value of 300 million yuan ($49.41 million) or above must
file a record with the ministry.
Foreign firms will remain barred from using yuan funds to
trade domestic securities, financial derivatives or making
entrusted loans.
As part of Beijing's strategy to internationalise the yuan,
the government is trying to create channels for overseas yuan
holders, particularly those in Hong Kong, to invest in the
mainland's markets and industries.
($1 = 6.0712 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Aileen Wang; Editiing by Simon Cameron-Moore)