SHANGHAI, March 11 The People's Bank of China
(PBOC) set its official midpoint rate at 6.4905 per
dollar prior to the market open on Friday, its strongest fixing
in 2016, after the greenback tumbled following the European
Central Bank's bold easing measures.
The central bank's official guidance rate for the Chinese
currency also strengthened 0.34 percent from Thursday's fixing
of 6.5127, its biggest daily strengthening since Nov. 2 last
year.
The dollar index tumbled 1.1 percent overnight after
the ECB's easing steps, retaining its loss to remain nearly
unchanged in early Asian trade on Friday.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Brenda Guo; Editing by Sam Holmes)