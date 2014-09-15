BRIEF-UDR reports Q1 FFO of $0.45 per share
* Q1 revenue $243.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $240.7 million
BEIJING, Sept 15 China's central bank said on Monday it had appointed Bank of China, the country's main foreign exchange lender, as the yuan clearing service bank in Paris - the latest move to expand the offshore yuan market.
The People's Bank of China made the announcement in a statement posted on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn
The Bank of China was previously selected to provide yuan clearing services in Frankfurt and Australia.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* NBT Bancorp Inc. announces record first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.46