* Highland Capital Management seeks 5 bln yuan in first
tranche
* Focused on SE Asian targets serving overseas Chinese
demand
* Follows establishment of state-owned yuan offshore fund in
2012
* Hopes to cash in on liberalisation of capital account
By Gabriel Wildau and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, May 15 A private Chinese fund
management company plans to break new ground by establishing a
privately managed offshore yuan fund as a vehicle for investment
in Southeast Asia, taking advantage of Beijing's moves to
promote use of its currency overseas.
Yunnan-based Highland Capital Management aims to raise 5
billion yuan ($813.96 million) in the first round for a fund
focused on investing in companies in Southeast Asia that serve
Chinese consumption of overseas tourism services, energy and
natural resources.
"This is an extension of China demand and an attempt to
connect that demand with funding," Highland's managing partner
Daniel Zhou, former director of the investment banking division
at UBS, told Reuters.
Sailing Capital Management, run by a unit of the Shanghai
Municipal Government, launched a similar fund in Feb. 2012.
Whereas Sailing Capital is state-managed, Highland says it
is will be the first privately-managed fund to use the offshore
yuan route.
Zhou said that Highland would also help the investment
targets attract additional customers for their products and
facilitate further financing from mainland sources.
The company will attempt to raise funds from limited
partners (LPs) in both the private and state sectors in China,
Zhou said, focusing on finding LPs with overseas experience
operating in sectors related to the investment targets.
In the initial phase, he said, Highland will exit from its
investments in overseas enterprises by on-selling its stakes to
other mainland investment funds.
Liu Guangxi, head of the Yunnan Province Financial Office,
said in an email that the fund had the "full support" of the
People's Bank of China and the provincial government in Yunnan.
Outbound investment using yuan has yet to become
economically significant.
Yuan-denominated outbound direct investment by Chinese
companies in 2012 totalled 30.44 billion yuan ($4.96 billion),
compared to $77.2 billion in total outbound foreign direct
investment, according to central bank data.
While Chinese companies have been permitted to use yuan for
outward direct investment since 2011, the channel has been
under-utilised, thanks largely to a complex regulatory
environment that hampers movement of investment funds out of
China.
In addition, analysts point out that while foreign companies
doing regular trade with China can more easily reuse yuan
received in payment, the same does not necessarily hold for
companies receiving Chinese investment if they don't ordinarily
use yuan for their businesses.
Zhou said the fund would face challenges moving investment
funds out of China in a timely manner due to the red-tape.
"You have to coordinate the various agencies, each working
on its own timetable and its own priorities," he said.
($1 = 6.1428 Chinese yuan)
