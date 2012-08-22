BRIEF-Lar Espana secures financing agreement of 34.8 mln euros
* SECURES FINANCING AGREEMENT TOTALLING 34.8 MILLION EUROS, WHICH WILL ALLOW IT TO ACQUIRE NEW ASSETS OVER THE COMING MONTHS
HONG KONG Aug 22 The Hong Kong Exchange said on Wednesday it would launch dollar/yuan currency futures on Sept. 17, making it the first deliverable yuan currency futures.
The U.S. dollar/offshore yuan (CNH) futures contracts will require delivery of dollars by the seller and payment of the final settlement value in yuan by the buyer at maturity, the exchange said. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Jason Subler; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
COLOMBO, June 6 Strong economic growth in the Maldives is expected to help lower the nation's borrowing costs in future, the government said on Tuesday, after the Indian Ocean archipelago raised $200 million via a debut sovereign bond last week.