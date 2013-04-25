HONG KONG, April 25 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday it would launch an interbank reference rate for the offshore yuan market (CNH) in June, a long-awaited move that will facilitate the creation of more hedging options for those investing or trading in the currency.

The move to create a CNH HIBOR fixing will help address a widespread concern about a lack of hedging options that have restrained enthusiasm for holding the yuan, which Beijing is trying to encourage.

Even as the yuan-denominated debt or "dim sum" market has grown rapidly in recent months in response to growing demand from investors hungry for yuan assets, market players have had to resort to using imperfect derivatives to hedge their interest rate risk such as non-deliverable forwards and currency swaps.

The HKMA also said it will eliminate the net open position rule and the 25 percent liquidity requirement, putting CNH on the same status as other currencies when it comes to calculating the statutory liquidity ratio for banks.

Frances Cheung, strategist at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong, said in a research note to clients that this could encourage Hong Kong banks to hold more CNH assets such as "dim sum" bonds or short-term loans (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)