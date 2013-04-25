* Hong Kong to add official interbank fix for offshore yuan
* Will improve hedging options, liquidity for yuan investors
* Addresses concern of corporates trading in yuan
* Removes other liquidity restrictions on banks, could
increase CNH liquidity
By Pete Sweeney and Anne Marie Roantree
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, April 25 The Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Thursday it would launch an
interbank offered rate for the offshore yuan market (CNH) in
June, a long-awaited move that will facilitate the creation of
more hedging options for those investing or trading in the
currency.
The decision to create a CNH HIBOR fixing would both support
the development of the offshore yuan market and also enhance
Hong Kong's competitiveness as a centre for offshore yuan
business, Peter Pang, chairman of the executive board of the
Treasury Markets Association in Hong Kong and deputy chief of
the HKMA said in a news release.
The move will help address a widespread concern about a lack
of hedging options that have restrained enthusiasm for holding
offshore yuan. Beijing is trying to encourage increased global
usage of yuan in trade to reduce foreign exchange risk and
diminish its need to accumulate massive foreign currency
reserves.
Even as the yuan-denominated debt or "dim sum" market has
grown rapidly in recent months in response to growing demand
from investors hungry for yuan assets, market players have had
to resort to using imperfect derivatives to hedge their interest
rate risk such as non-deliverable forwards and currency swaps.
Loan bankers said that while banks had previously relied on
averaging rates offered by banks, or relied on the Bank of China
Hong Kong's offered rate, the new fix would likely be more
representative and generate more confidence.
"It's an extremely important step forward," said Robert
Minikin, offshore yuan strategist at Standard Chartered in Hong
Kong.
"The conditions had been in place for this development for
the last couple of years so it's great that it's finally being
put into place, and obviously it will allow the creation of a
whole range of derivative markets."
However, given concerns over rate-rigging scandals with
interbank reference rates in other markets, Frances Cheung,
forex strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, questioned
how important the new CNH HIBOR fix will ultimately prove to be.
"The issue remains as to whether an interbank rate is the
best money market benchmark, especially upon a slew of probes
globally into interbank rate quotes," she wrote in a note to
clients.
She pointed out that Singapore is considering dropping its
interbank offered rate, while China itself has been relying
mostly on an unofficial benchmark rate based on the seven-day
bond repurchase agreement contract than on its
putative interbank offered rate, known as the SHIBOR.
In addition to implementing the HIBOR fix, HKMA also said it
will eliminate the net open position rule and the 25 percent
liquidity requirement, putting CNH on the same status as other
currencies when it comes to calculating the statutory liquidity
ratio for banks.
The changes mean that banks can now treat CNH deposits on an
equal footing with other kinds of currency deposits, instead of
having to hoard additional reserves of CNH in cash. This is
expected to release more CNH into the interbank system,
improving liquidity.
Beijing has stepped up efforts to make the yuan more widely
accepted by global investors and companies, aiming to make its
currency fully convertible in the coming years and on a par with
the dollar.