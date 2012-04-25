BEIJING, April 25 The Chinese government has
been pressing ahead with reforms to the country's currency
regime, vice foreign minister Cui Tiankai said on Wednesday.
Cui told a media briefing ahead of the annual Strategic and
Economic Dialogue between China and the United States that the
yuan exchange rate has been increasingly decided by
market forces, repeating a phrase used repeatedly recently by
government leaders and top central bank officials.
China earlier this month widened the daily trading band in
which the yuan can trade in the onshore market, a move broadly
welcomed by Washington and other critics of Beijing's closely
managed currency regime which they say gives unfair advantage to
Chinese exporters.