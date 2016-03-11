SHANGHAI, March 11 China's yuan hit its
strongest level against the dollar in 2016 on Friday, touching
6.4877 per dollar in late morning trade, reflecting the global
weakening of the greenback overnight following the European
Central Bank's bold easing measures.
This is the yuan's highest level since Dec. 29. The Chinese
currency's previous 2016 peak was at 6.4880 hit on Feb. 15.
The dollar index tumbled 1.1 percent overnight after
the ECB's easing steps, although it rebounded 0.2 percent around
the Asian midday session on Friday.
Prior to the Chinese market open on Friday, the People's
Bank of China set its official yuan/dollar midpoint rate
at 6.4905 per dollar, its strongest fixing in 2016,
helping underlining the sentiment towards the Chinese currency,
traders said.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Brenda Guo; Editing by Sam Holmes)