SHANGHAI, March 11 China's yuan hit its strongest level against the dollar in 2016 on Friday, touching 6.4877 per dollar in late morning trade, reflecting the global weakening of the greenback overnight following the European Central Bank's bold easing measures.

This is the yuan's highest level since Dec. 29. The Chinese currency's previous 2016 peak was at 6.4880 hit on Feb. 15.

The dollar index tumbled 1.1 percent overnight after the ECB's easing steps, although it rebounded 0.2 percent around the Asian midday session on Friday.

Prior to the Chinese market open on Friday, the People's Bank of China set its official yuan/dollar midpoint rate at 6.4905 per dollar, its strongest fixing in 2016, helping underlining the sentiment towards the Chinese currency, traders said. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Brenda Guo; Editing by Sam Holmes)