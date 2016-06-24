SHANGHAI, June 24 China's yuan fell
to its weakest level against dollar in more than five years on
Friday as early voting suggested Britain was on the brink of
leaving the European Union, threatening the existence of the
entire bloc and its single currency.
The yuan hit an intraday low of 6.6148 at 10:45 a.m. (0245
GMT), its weakest since January 2011 and off more than 0.5
percent from its close of 6.5795 on Thursday.
The British pound slumped more than 7 percent against
the dollar as turmoil came to world markets
With results declared from 206 of 382 voting districts plus
parts of Northern Ireland, Leave was ahead by 51.3 percent to
48.7 in the referendum.
