SHANGHAI Oct 24 Large Chinese state-owned banks
were seen selling dollars in the foreign exchange market in
morning trade on Monday, traders reported.
China's yuan weakened to hit fresh six-year lows
against the dollar on Monday, and was trading around 6.7738 per
dollar around midday. Three traders said big state-owned banks
were selling dollars.
The yuan has fallen more than 1 percent over the past two
weeks, in large part due to the strengthening dollar.
Some traders suspect that state-owned banks occasionally
sell dollars on behalf of the central bank to keep the yuan from
sliding too quickly, while others believe big banks trade on
their own behalf.
