SHANGHAI, March 9 Chinese state-owned banks were seen selling dollars in the onshore foreign-exchange market on Thursday, according to three traders, in what they said appeared to be a bid to support the Chinese currency.

Yuan in the spot market traded at 6.9185 per dollar as of 0317 GMT after hitting a low of 6.9207, the weakest level since mid-January. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)