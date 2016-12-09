India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened to 6.9000 per dollar on Friday morning, Reuters data showed.
The weakness in the yuan followed a rise in the U.S. dollar overnight after the European Central Bank decided to extend its debt-buying programme even as it cut the monthly amount.
China set its official yuan midpoint at 6.8972 per dollar prior to the market open on Friday, 241 pips or 0.35 percent weaker than a day earlier, booking the biggest percentage loss since Oct.21.
The previous fix was at 6.8731.
(Reporting By Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.