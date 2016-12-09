Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, in this March 30, 2016 file picture. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened to 6.9000 per dollar on Friday morning, Reuters data showed.

The weakness in the yuan followed a rise in the U.S. dollar overnight after the European Central Bank decided to extend its debt-buying programme even as it cut the monthly amount.

China set its official yuan midpoint at 6.8972 per dollar prior to the market open on Friday, 241 pips or 0.35 percent weaker than a day earlier, booking the biggest percentage loss since Oct.21.

The previous fix was at 6.8731.

(Reporting By Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)