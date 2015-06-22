HONG KONG, June 22 The increasing use of the
yuan internationally could lead to a healthier global economy,
but if Beijing fails to handle the project successfully it could
spark currency wars and create systemic risk in financial
markets, the Atlantic Council warned on Monday.
The U.S. based global affairs think tank said China needs to
be more transparent in its policies and timetable for opening up
its capital account, and should make credible institutional and
regulatory reforms.
"For all of the dynamism in Asian markets, the Chinese
financial system lacks the transparency needed to maximize
robust and long-term foreign investment," the think tank said in
the report sponsored by the City of London, Thomson Reuters and
Standard Chartered.
The think tank also said the yuan's internationalisation was
not a matter just for China, but also merited trans-Atlantic and
trans-Pacific coordination.
Policy uncertainties and abrupt changes have always been one
of the main deterrents for foreign investors and companies
considering entering China and including the yuan in their
currency portfolios.
To dispel any doubts over Beijing's commitment to
liberalisation of the capital account, pragmatic timetables
should be adopted and policy should be made clearer for both
Chinese and foreign stakeholders, the report said.
China has launched a slew of pilot schemes to promote the
use of its currency by foreign investors, and open up domestic
financial markets, but the process has been gradual.
The pilot schemes are subject to frequent policy tweaks,
there are no clear timetables for change, and several regulators
are involved in opening China's capital account.
Still, Beijing's efforts are paying off. The yuan has become
the fifth most used global currency and more than 30 percent of
China's total trade is settled in yuan.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore;
Editing by)