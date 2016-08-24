HONG KONG Aug 24 China's yuan bounced back to
be the fifth most-active currency for global payments in July,
thanks to a big fall in payments in other currencies, global
transaction service provider SWIFT said on Wednesday.
The yuan's market share increased to 1.9 percent in July
from 1.72 percent in June. While the overall yuan payments
declined by 0.68 percent from June, payments in all currencies
fell by 10.08 percent, SWIFT said.
China's "redback" follows fifth behind the U.S. dollar, the
euro, sterling and the Japanese yen.
The Chinese currency fell to the sixth place in April as
volatile foreign exchange rate and China's sluggish economy
dampened foreign investors' appetite for yuan assets.
SWIFT data also showed that yuan payments in South Africa
increased by 65 percent over the last 12 months and by 112
percent in the last two years.
Nearly 40 percent of yuan payments by South African
institutions were offshore payments exchanged with countries
other than China/Hong Kong, compared to 16 percent a year
earlier.
"The establishment of a yuan clearing centre in South Africa
in July 2015, as well as Singapore's increased use of the yuan
for payments with South Africa, have been a catalyst for yuan
growth in the region," said Harry Newman, head of banking at
SWIFT.
China and representatives from 50 African countries signed a
Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Promotion of
China-Africa Cooperation last December. The MOU is expected to
increase commercial exchanges between China and the African
continent and to boost yuan volumes in the future.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Eric Meijer)