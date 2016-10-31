SHANGHAI Oct 31 A senior Chinese central banker
has sought to reassure markets about Beijing's commitment to
exchange rate reform in the wake of a renewed slide in the yuan
and worries authorities will be moving to a more interventionist
stance to curb currency volatility.
Fan Gang, a member of the People's Bank of China monetary
policy committee, told the official Securities Times that dollar
fundamentals, Chinese macroeconomic conditions and changes in
other currencies would be key factors affecting the value of the
yuan.
Fan emphasised that China should not take a backward step
toward fixing the exchange rate. "China should not implement a
fixed exchange rate again, nor peg to the dollar or even a
basket of currencies," he said.
"China has already taken a step forward and we should
continue to move forward. We should not dream of returning to a
fixed rate regime."
The yuan is allowed to trade in a band of two percent above
and below a midpoint rate set each trading day by the central
bank. The government has pledged to move toward a market-based
exchange rate.
Fan's comments come in the wake of a slide in the yuan
to six-year lows last week. Many economists have
attributed the weakness in the yuan to dollar strengthening
globally, but that hasn't tempered depreciation fears
amid a tenuous economic recovery.
The yuan has fallen about 1.6 percent against the dollar so
far this month, and is on track for its worst month since August
2015 when the PBOC led a one-off sharp devaluation that spread
turmoil in global markets.
Also on Monday, the Securities Times quoted former central
bank advisor Yu Yongding as saying the yuan would face
depreciation pressure in the short term.
"The yuan will eventually appreciate, but it is hard to
predict the time," Yu said.
China's capital account is closed, but authorities have been
struggling to stop the flow of money abroad.
Its latest move came at the weekend when China's biggest
bank card provider UnionPay said it would tighten regulations
over how mainland customers can use its debit and credit cards
to purchase Hong Kong insurance products, which have been used
as a way to get cash across the border.
The government cannot keep the yuan stable and maintain
ample foreign exchange reserves at the same time, Guan Tao,
former head of international payments at the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange, told the China Securities
Journal.
