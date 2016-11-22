SHANGHAI Nov 22 The new way China fixes the
yuan exchange rate "encourages" capital flight and has led to a
gradual depreciation of the currency, a former member of the
central bank's Monetary Policy Committee said on Tuesday.
Yu Yongding wrote in the Shanghai Securities News that the
new mechanism adopted by the People's Bank of China to set the
yuan's midpoint rate did not allow for "true two-way volatility"
in the exchange rate, and had hurt foreign exchange reserves as
a result.
"Preventing the yuan from reaching market equilibrium is
objectively a rejection of raising the cost of capital flight,"
wrote Yu, a former advisor to the PBOC and one-time member of
its monetary policy committee.
"It even encourages capital flight."
Before the changes adopted in August, the PBOC set the daily
fix by asking currency market makers for price quotations. The
new mechanism to fix the yuan midpoint is based on the closing
price from a day earlier and by reference to a basket of
currencies.
The yuan has fallen 6.1 percent against the
dollar so far this year, and hovered near an 8-1/2 year low on
Tuesday. So far this month it has lost around 1.6 percent
against the greenback.
Reuters reported last week that Chinese policymakers were
prepared to slow the yuan's decline because they feared rapid
capital flight if the currency fell too quickly, and especially
if it fell through the psychologically important 7-per-dollar
level.
It was trading around 6.89 per dollar on Tuesday.
Yu, an academic at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences
state think tank, wrote on Tuesday that the independence of
monetary policy had been affected by the new yuan fixing
mechanism and it had worsened the market distortions caused by
capital controls.
However, Yu also noted that Chinese economic fundamentals
did not support a sharp depreciation in the yuan.
"We have capital controls as the last line of defense. It is
not necessary for us to worry too much about the short-term and
volatile depreciation in the yuan," Yu said.
