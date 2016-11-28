(Adds more details)
SHANGHAI Nov 28 State-owned Chinese banks sold
dollars in the onshore spot market on Monday, in the wake of
comments by a central banker that the yuan had the conditions to
be stable and strong, two traders said.
The banks' move amplified the impact of a slightly weaker
dollar, helping to boost the yuan by 0.2 percent, though it
remained near 8-1/2-year lows.
Spot yuan opened at 6.9042 per dollar and was
changing hands at 6.9018 by 0445 GMT, 152 pips firmer than the
previous late session close and on track for its biggest one-day
gain since early August, traders said.
"Big state banks were offering dollar liquidity," said a
trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.
"They started selling dollars when the market opened, at
firmer than the 6.91 level, then around 6.9120, then at around
6.9050, and now at around 6.9020," the trader added.
Traders said dollar sales had been widely expected by the
market after Yi Gang, central bank vice governor, said on Sunday
that current conditions point to a stabilisation of the yuan
after a volatile recent performance against the U.S. dollar, and
the currency remains strong.
As of last week, the yuan had lost more than 6 percent of
its value against the dollar so far in 2016. Selling of emerging
market currencies in general has accelerated in recent weeks as
the dollar climbed on expectations that U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump will ramp up fiscal spending.
Ken Cheung, Asian FX strategist at Hong Kong treasury
department of Mizuho Bank, wrote in a note on Monday the "verbal
support for the RMB (could) curb bearish RMB sentiment".
The dollar sales by major state banks happened as the
greenback took a breather in global markets from a strong run-up
since the Nov. 8 presidential election.
A gauge of dollar strength, which tracks the U.S.
currency against its six major rivals, dipped to 100.91 on
Monday, after hitting a low of 100.64, as overseas investors
consolidated gains on a holiday-shortened week last week.
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.9042 per dollar prior to the market open, firmer than the
previous fix of 6.9168.
Some traders predicted that the midpoint might be set as
strong as around 6.88 if the dollar index continued to hover at
the current levels.
The offshore yuan was trading 0.33 percent weaker
than the onshore spot at 6.9248 per dollar.
While it has depreciated sharply against the dollar, the
yuan has seen continued resilience against a basket of
currencies of China's main trading partners.
The latest China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) data
showed that the index for the yuan's value based on the market's
trade-weighted basket stood at 94.67 on Friday, up
0.14 percent from the previous week.
The yuan market at 4:50AM GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.9042 6.9168 0.18%
Spot yuan 6.902 6.917 0.22%
Divergence from -0.03%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD -5.92%
Spot change since 2005 19.91%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 94.99 95.14 -0.2
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 100.83 101.49 -0.7
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.9248 -0.33%
*
Offshore 7.101 -2.77%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
The yuan in trade-weighted terms link.reuters.com/sed74tThe
spot market versus the trading band reut.rs/1TjTUUN
(Reporting By Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)