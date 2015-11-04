* IMF looks set to include yuan in reserve currency basket
SHANGHAI, Nov 4 Even as the International
Monetary Fund prepares to accept China's yuan in its basket of
reserve currencies, a major diplomatic victory for Beijing's
campaign to internationalise the currency, foreign companies are
growing more sceptical.
Thanks to recent reforms in China and the endorsement of key
European governments, including Britain during a visit by
President Xi Jinping last month, the yuan looks increasingly
likely to find its way into the IMF reserve basket, known as
Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
The IMF seal of approval would come on top of other
diplomatic coups: European endorsement of Beijing's new regional
development bank, another channel for pushing the yuan outwards,
and the recent announcement of a trading platform for
yuan-denominated financial products in Germany.
"It's a big step for the RMB's internationalisation if the
currency is included (in the IMF basket)," said an executive at
a Chinese multinational in Hong Kong, who said he expects the
move would make his foreign counterparties more willing to
settle transactions in yuan.
So far this year, however, the willingness of foreigners to
hold offshore yuan (CNH) has flagged as China cut interest rates
and the United States prepared to raise them, causing the yuan
to slide over 2 percent to 6.3 per dollar.
Under depreciation pressure from the market, CNH interest
rates have risen above onshore rates, overseas yuan deposits
have fallen, and issuance of offshore yuan bonds has slowed.
It is true that raw figures show international payments
using yuan have risen steadily. The People's Bank of China
(PBOC) reports that 27 percent of China's trade was settled in
yuan in the first nine months of the year, compared with 22
percent for all of 2014, and the currency is now battling the
Japanese yen for popularity as a global payment currency
according to payment system operator SWIFT.
But such figures exaggerate the yuan's popularity overseas.
Around three in four of the payments captured by SWIFT, for
example, are not truly international, merely crossing the
internal border between mainland China and Hong Kong. The data
does not show what portion of these transactions involve foreign
firms' Hong Kong subsidiaries, as opposed to internal transfers
within Chinese conglomerates.
And Chen Long, economist at Gavekal Dragonomics in Beijing,
said these trade settlements were driven mostly by foreign
clients paying Chinese exporters in yuan, effectively reducing
their exposure to further depreciation.
"Renminbi payments continue to rise but exports are rising
faster than imports. That's how you have offshore deposits
falling," he said.
DEPRECIATION FEARS
Waning appetite for yuan is partly due to the PBOC's
surprise decision to devalue the currency in August.
Since then the PBOC has moved to restore confidence,
intervening onshore and off to hold the currency steady, but
there's more to foreign caution than short-term worries about
whether the currency is going to rise or fall.
National governments may be strategically concerned about an
economic overdependence on the dollar, but company executives
don't share such concerns and many still see little profit in
switching from dollar to yuan given cost and risk.
"Our contracts are denominated in U.S. dollars, regardless
of the customers' domicile," said Phil Hughes, director of
Technical PR at microprocessor maker ARM, which is also enjoying
rising sales to China.
Australian mining giant Rio Tinto, for example, which looks
set to sell around $18 billion worth of iron ore to China this
year sold only one cargo to Baosteel for yuan in 2014, and
described it as a one-off transaction.
"We have not seen any trend towards customers wanting to
settle in non-U.S. dollars," said an executive at another big
company with substantial China trade.
Another treasurer told Reuters that the yuan trading account
his company established four years ago had gone unused.
Some major firms with rising sales in China have not
increased their yuan-denominated liabilities. A Reuters analysis
of corporate filings showed that while luxury goods maker Hermes
, carmaker Jaguar Land Rover and brewer AB
Inbev have all seen strong growth in China, their yuan
exposure has stayed flat.
The companies declined to comment.
The executive at the Chinese multinational in Hong Kong,
however, thinks overseas companies will eventually come round.
"They can't ignore the increasing importance of the yuan,"
he said.
"But it can't be achieved overnight. The efforts to push the
yuan to be included in the SDR basket at the national level have
to be echoed by companies at operational level to make the yuan
a global currency."
