* IMF forecast to add $40 bln yuan to its currency basket
* That is likely to prompt central banks to follow suit
* Foreign fund managers say will re-allocate to yuan bonds
* AXA estimates $600 bln inflow into yuan assets over 5
years
By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, Nov 12 Foreign asset managers are
preparing to increase their exposure to yuan-denominated bonds,
as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) looks likely this month
to approve the inclusion of China's "redback" into its currency
basket.
A decision by the IMF to add the currency, also known as the
renminbi (RMB), to its $280 billion basket of reserves would
prompt central banks to follow suit, and fund managers say they,
too, would make similar adjustments to their portfolios.
"The endorsement from the IMF raises the RMB's profile as an
international reserve currency. We think many official investors
will start to allocate to RMB assets," AXA Investment Managers
said in a report.
Analysts forecast the IMF would give the yuan an initial
weighting of around 14 percent in the basket, which goes by the
official title Special Drawing Rights (SDR), bringing about $40
billion direct inflows in the next few years.
"Most central banks we've spoken to are supportive of the
inclusion and are preparing for it. Several central banks are
considering their first allocation and some considering
increasing their existing ones," said Jukka Pihlman, head of
central banks and sovereign wealth funds at Standard Chartered.
But central bank holdings would be the tip of the iceberg.
"That will trigger a lot of FX reserve managers to
rebalance," said Stephen Chang, head of Asian fixed income at
J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
"Global investors are certainly under-invested in Chinese
bonds as they just started from pretty much zero," he added.
Together with other reserve managers and investors, a
re-allocation annually of about 1 percent of global FX reserves
outside of China to yuan assets is expected in the short term.
AXA estimates total inflows to be around $600 billion over the
next five years.
Fund managers and analysts say the vast bulk of the flow
will target fixed-income products, especially high-grade bonds
issued by the Chinese government and policy banks, which offer
high returns at low risk.
"We are progressively increasing our exposure to yuan bonds,
and we are more interested in onshore government bonds compared
to (offshore) 'dim sum' bonds," said Bryan Collins, a portfolio
manager at Fidelity Worldwide Investment.
Foreign participation in China's $7 trillion onshore bond
market is a meagre 2 percent at present, and Beijing is keen to
broaden the sources of funding as the economy slows.
Bankers say that what the government has done to meet the
technical criteria to get included in the SDR should in itself
lead to an increase in foreign holdings of yuan assets.
China has scrapped quota limits for foreign central banks
and sovereign wealth funds to buy bonds in its interbank market
and is planning to extend yuan trading hours to cover the
European trading session to attract more investors beyond Asia.
As more investors start to trade yuan bonds, improving
market liquidity, that will further boost the appeal, said
Sanjiv Shah, Chief Investment Officer at Sun Global Investments
in London.
"It will make it easier for us to invest and will definitely
lead to an increase of our investment in yuan bonds," said Shah,
whose firm has assets under management of around $500 million,
of which about $12 million is invested in offshore yuan bonds.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Will Waterman)