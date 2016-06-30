SHANGHAI, June 30 State-owned Chinese banks were suspected of selling dollars on behalf of the central bank to support the yuan in the onshore market on Thursday, after Reuters reported that Beijing was willing to let the yuan weaken to 6.80 per dollar this year, traders said.

"Major state-owned banks were offering dollar liquidity," said a trader at a European bank in Shanghai. "Although the market knows that China is tolerating more yuan weakness, investors were still surprised by this sort of confirmation."

The yuan weakened to as low as 6.6549 per dollar in mid-afternoon trading after the Reuters report, down from its intraday high of 6.6398.

Traders said state banks then started selling dollars and the currency stabilised around 6.6450. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)