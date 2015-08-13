BEIJING Aug 13 China's central bank has stepped
up intervention in yuan trading, ordering state banks to buy
yuan at designated rates on behalf of the monetary authorities,
among other emergency measures, banking sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The foreign exchange regulator, a unit of the central bank,
recently issued a notice ordering its sub-bureaus to strengthen
supervision so as to avoid major foreign exchange purchases and
to conduct "window guidance", or administrative advice, to banks
in case of necessity, the sources said.
"When market sentiment causes abnormal volatility, any
regulatory bodies will intervene to help stabilise prices," said
one source.
The central bank said during a news conference on Thursday
that it had stopped "regularly" intervening in the foreign
exchange market but would conduct "effective management" only in
cases of extreme volatility.
The bank also announced that it would intensify monitoring
of "abnormal" cross border flows.
The yuan fell for a third day on Thursday, after the PBOC
shocked markets by devaluing the currency by 2 percent on
Tuesday, the sharpest adjustment in the history of China's
foreign exchange market.
But Thursday's losses were slight, and the gap between the
guidance rate and the traded spot market rate closed sharply as
the central bank tried to slow a sharp selloff that saw the
currency lose around 4 percent in just two days.
"The sudden fluctuations of the yuan over the past few days
have created many speculative positions and caused more
settlement deals," said a dealer at a foreign bank in Shanghai.
"Excluding those transactions by state banks on behalf of
the central bank, dollar purchases apparently exceeding sales."
Banks have been asked to help monitor clients' foreign
exchange transactions, said the sources, who have seen the
notice by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
Seven major banks must be included in the monitoring, the
notice was quoted as saying, while other can be selectively
included.
The seven are China's biggest five state-owned banks,
including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, as well as two major commercial lenders, CITIC Bank
and China Merchants Bank, the sources
quoted the notice as saying.
Contacted by Reuters, central bank and forex regulator
officials declined immediate comments.
Banks designated to help the authorities to monitor foreign
exchange transactions were required to record each deal by their
biggest 20 clients during Aug. 12 to 14, the sources said.
In line with Beijing's orders, bank headquarters have also
recently strengthened their own efforts to help curb the yuan's
volatility, requiring their branches to report unusual
movements, among other steps, the sources said.
